Summer meals for kids

Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer.

Families just need to know where to find them.

Just because school is out doesn't mean children can't get the same free or reduced-cost meals they rely on during the school year.

Any child 18 and younger can eat free at designated sites for summer meals across the country.

This summer, the USDA plans to serve more than 200 million free meals to children at approved summer food service program locations.

To find one near you, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or log on to www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Some Sioux City locations include -- Irving Elementary, Midtown Community Center and Hunt Elementary.

There's no enrollment and no cost.