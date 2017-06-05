Cosby sexual assault trial underway in Pennsylvania

Bill Cosby arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse Monday morning for day one of his sexual assault trial.

Cosby entered the Montgomery County Courthouse with actress Keshia Knight-Pulliman, who played the comedian's youngest daughter "Rudy Huxtable" on the Cosby Show.



He is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University Basketball staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.



Constand is expected to take the stand, telling her story in public for the first time.



Cosby has pleaded not guilty.