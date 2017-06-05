Another scorcher of a day in store

We closed out the weekend on a warm note and more heat is expected to start off our workweek. Temperatures will once again be climbing towards 90° later on this afternoon under abundant sunshine. A few clouds will begin to sneak in for our Tuesday but temperatures will be a bit closer to average with highs dipping back into the middle 80s. A frontal boundary begins to move in later in the day on Tuesday and that will give us a slight chance of a t-shower overnight, into our Wednesday.

That frontal boundary begins to stall to our west and that will keep the slight chance of a storm with us throughout the remainder of our week. We'll see more sunshine as we step into the weekend as another ridge begins to build in albeit briefly. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s for highs through Friday before we once again start to soar towards 90°. We can blame a warm front on the rise in temps as it pushes in just in time for the weekend. Our next chance of rain then arrives Sunday night into Monday as the trailing cold front progresses in.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer