Multiple fatalities in Orlando shooting, deputies say

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.

Deputies said there are "multiple fatalities" after a shooting Monday at an industrial area in Orange County.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m. (ET) on North Forsyth Road, near Hanging Moss Road.

Deputies said the shooting scene has been stabilized, but further details were not immediately available.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to make a statement soon. On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the sheriff's office said the statement will be made as soon as the "info is accurate."

In addition to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, agents with the FBI joint terrorism task force are on the scene.

The investigation has shut down Forsyth Road between University and State Road 50.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.