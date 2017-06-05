Tanya Tucker and John Anderson will perform at the Orpheum July - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tanya Tucker and John Anderson will perform at the Orpheum July 7

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Award-winning country music singers Tanya Tucker and John Anderson will perform together for the first time in Sioux City at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, July 7. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 am, at the Tyson Events Center Box Office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 800-514-ETIX (3849). 

