Sunday night accident kills one, sends six others to the hospital

Authorities are investigating a traffic accident Sunday night that claimed the life of a Laurens, Iowa man and sent six other people to the hospital.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office identifies the victim as Lee Anderson.

Investigators say he was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when he ran a stop sign at a rural intersection west of Plover shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The pickup truck hit a minivan and both vehicles went into the ditch. Anderson was ejected from his van and pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan was driven by Duane McGregor of Albert City.  He and his wife, Tricia, and their four children were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Pocahontas. All were treated and released, except for Tricia McGregor, who was flown by helicopter to a Des Moines hospital.

A passenger in Anderson's pickup was also treated for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

