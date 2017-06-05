Bandits open playoffs against familiar foe

The Bandits finished the Champions Indoor Football regular season 9-3, and earned the top seed in the Northern Conference.



Sioux City will have home advantage in the playoffs, until the championship game. Their playoff opener will be against a familiar foe in Bismarck.

The Bandits and Bucks have already played four times this season. Sioux City came out on top in three of those games, with their only loss coming by two points, in Bismarck, on May 6.



The Bandits finished as the top-scoring team in the Northern conference, at more than 58 points per game. And in their three wins over Bismarck, Sioux City outscored the Bucks, 174-102.

"You couldn't get a more common opponent than Bismarck," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not sure yet, but I think our guys are definitely ready to defend the home turf."

"We run the ball to set up the pass, and we throw the ball to set up the run," said quarterback Taylor Genuser. "It sounds kind of cliche, but it works. That's what we do. That's our identity. We're going to pick and choose what we've done in the past, maybe add a few wrinkles, but besides that, we're going to stick to what we do."

The Bandits are making their seventh-straight playoff appearance, with three championships during that span.



Sioux City's last title came in 2015, but the team lost in the first round last year.



The Bandits want to carry the work from this season over for another championship run.

"I know this is a locker room full of people that have won championships," said Genuser. "That comes from the coaching staff, all the way down to my teammates. Guys that have been here for a few years have three rings. Our coaches have been here for a long time, and they have multiple rings. I definitely feel a culture of winning, and I know that's something we can do."

The Bandits and Bismarck kick off at 7:05 on Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.