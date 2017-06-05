Mercy Medical Center is teaming up with the Siouxland Stroke Support Network and the Sioux City Explorers for a Strike Out Stroke event on Tuesday, June 6th, when the Explorers face the Winnepeg Goldeyes at 7 p.m.More >>
The CDC estimates that one in six Americans gets sick from food-borne illnesses, including those associated with poorly cooked food or stored foods left in hot environments.More >>
The only potential choice for individual health insurance in Nebraska still hasn't decided whether to offer plans next year that meet the Affordable Care Act's standards.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
The academy says fruit juice should be limited for children ... And for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Founded in 1976, Jackson Recovery Centers serves thousands of patients throughout Siouxland. On Monday the organization took another step in expanding their care.More >>
Chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the jaw are the major signs of a heart attack. It's important to know the signs and get help -- especially when seconds count.More >>
New survey finds nearly 40 percent of parents don't require their children to wear a helmet when biking, skating or riding other outdoor toys.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
It happened Saturday night shortly before 10:30 near 17th and Pierce Streets.More >>
Two people were transported to the hospital yesterday after a collision in Plymouth County.More >>
