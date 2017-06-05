Mercy Medical Center is teaming up with the Siouxland Stroke Support Network and the Sioux City Explorers for a Strike Out Stroke event on Tuesday, June 6th, when the Explorers face the Winnepeg Goldeyes at 7 p.m.

The Strike Out Stroke event will focus on raising awareness of stroke as an emergency along with signs, symptoms and risk factors.

Mercy and the Siouxland Stroke Support Network are working together to educate the community on the importance of recognizing stroke and prevention by choosing healthy lifestyles.

It is estimated that 80% of strokes are preventable by controlling risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke is key to better outcomes and quick life-saving treatment.

Pre-game activities will begin at 12 noon and include a giant anatomically correct, inflatable brain exhibit.

The inflatable brain provides a highly interactive educational experience that increases people's awareness of the central nervous system's most critical organ.

Visitors can step inside the human brain, learn about the various structures and normal brain function, observe examples of brain trauma and disease, and view displays explaining some of the latest neurological medical treatments.

The Mercy Air Care helicopter, Sioux City Fire Department and Siouxland Paramedics will join in the activities offering tours of their equipment.

The Sioux City Explorers will also be mingling with the crowd before the game.

The Sioux City Explorers are offering two tickets for the price of one that evening.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.xsbaseball.com/tickets/individual-tickets/, at the Explorers box office or by calling (712)277-9467.