Opening statements of BPI's $2 billion lawsuit against ABC News concluded Monday

It's a day five years in the making.

Lawyers delivered opening statements in the one-point-nine billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC News and reporter Jim Avila.

With the jury seated, Eldon and Regina Roth-- the owners of BPI-- and defendant Jim Avila were in the courtroom, today, as the long awaited trial got underway.

It all began with the plaintiffs.

BPI's lead attorney Dan Webb began by giving a background of BPI as a company.

Then, Webb went into how they will prove their case.

Citing ABC News and Avila did a number of defamatory reports about BPI's signature product "lean finely textured beef", or LFTB, back on March 7th, 2012.

BPI stated that from March 7th to April 3rd of 2012, ABC did more than 130 media impressions of the story which cut BPI's demand by 75% in just two weeks.

ABC argued that their reports were a question of labeling LFTB on ground beef, and not the safety of the product.

ABC's attorney Dane Butswinkas argued that's a question that was cooked up in this lawsuit.

ABC also stated that neither they, nor Jim Avila, coined the two-word derogatory term associated with LFTB.

BPI agreed with that statement.

BPI presented its first witness today, Dr. Ran Kivetz, who's a marketing professor at Columbia University.

In his research, Kivetz says that not only were the news reports damaging, but the republication of them online made it even more extensive.

"ABC News would take the TV broadcast that aired in the evening prime time slot on World News with Diane Sawyer," said Dr. Ran Kivetz, marketing professor at Columbia Univ., "They would take many of these broadcasts and within an hour or two hours and would post them in a video on their website. And that would allow even more people to see their broadcast."

Opening statements for both sides concluded at 2 p.m.