Weakening cold front brings cooler temps and small storm chances

The warm start to our month of June continued Monday with some 90s once again for highs.



In general it was just a touch cooler than the past few days.



That cooling trend will be continuing as a weakening cold front starts to push towards Siouxland on Tuesday.



The forecast is a little split for Tuesday; the eastern half of the area will see plenty of sunshine again while some clouds and a chance for some isolated storms will exist for the west.



Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.



The boundary will continue to slowly make its way through Siouxland over the course of the week keeping highs in the low 80s and a small chance for some afternoon storms in the forecast.



Severe weather is not expected with any storms that do form.



Once we approach the weekend the heat and humidity look to return with highs back in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.