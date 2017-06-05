20 Civil War Soldiers finally receive headstones

The Hancock Section of the Floyd Cemetery is one of the oldest parts of the cemetery.

But up until now, 20 of the 72 Civil War Soldiers of the Grand Army of the Republic, resting in Hancock did not have a headstone.

"We had a gentleman came into our main office that researches graves of Civil War Veterans and he had a letter that said there was the option to get stones for any servicemen that had served prior to 1907," Tim Tushla, cemetery supervisor for the city of Sioux City.

And so began a 1.5 year long project.

Sioux City Cemetery Supervisors jumped on the opportunity to honor the few who didn't have headstones.

"Typically in the past the families were responsible for getting the stones," said Sheri Ross, personal assistant to the administrator for Sioux City cemeteries. "They were the only ones able to apply for those."

But many of the soldiers were not from Sioux City.

And, with their markers finally being put in, their lives can be recognized.

"These men served our country and they have never been able to be memorialized in their resting place so we are honored to be able to do that for them," said Ross.

Now that cemetery leaders are able to find more information on these heroes, they are able to help connect their families with this new dedication.

"We've been able to find relatives of four of the gentlemen that are buried here, not necessarily ones that are getting the markers but relatives of gentlemen that are buried in this section and most of them didn't know that they're relative was here," said Tushla.

The search for more connections continues.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the Hancock section on June 24th at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone who would like is able to attend.