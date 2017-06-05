Sioux City City Council approves three percent sewer rate increa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City City Council approves three percent sewer rate increase

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sewer rates in Sioux City are going up.

Monday night, the city council approved the third and final reading of a proposed three percent sewer rate increase.

Residents will pay an additional $1.04 a month. That amounts to an additional $12.48 a year.

The rate hike takes effect on July 1st. This is a one time, one year increase.

