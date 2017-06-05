Sioux City City Council contributes $50,000 to USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee

The city of Sioux City is contributing $50,000 towards the commissioning of the USS Sioux City littoral combat ship.



The money would go to the ship's Commissioning Committee.



Committee chairmen say it would help with the commissioning ceremony week, in Annapolis, Maryland, in the summer of 2018.



The donation would also go toward recognition for the crew, and to make sure the ship has a successful 30 year life.



Some of the money will help build a Legacy Fund to provide educational opportunities for the families of those serving aboard the USS Sioux City.



"It's important to note that the Secretary of the Navy picked Sioux City specifically for our commitment to the United States military and specifically to build that relationship with the United States Navy," said Chris McGowan, co-chairman of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee.



"The men and women of the Navy, they don't get paid a lot of money," said RADM Frank Thorp, co-chairman of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. "They work really, really hard. And one of the biggest benefits of being in the Navy is knowing you have the support back home."



Committee co-chairman Chris McGowan says they are raising between $800,000 to $1-million.



He says they are hoping that $250,000 to $350,000 of that comes from Siouxlanders.



Donors include private corporations and defense contractors.



None of it comes from federal money.

