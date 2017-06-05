Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools president to retire in December - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools president to retire in December

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The president of the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will retire in December.

An e-mail, from school board president Chris Bogenrief, says Jim Tschann will retire December 31st.

Bogenrief says that will allow the board the time to begin a transition plan to prepare for the leadership change. “We announce Mr. Tschann’s retirement with mixed emotions. He will continue to be involved and available for direct communications, while our Board begins transition planning efforts for the period leading up his retirement and thereafter,” Bogenrief said. “We encourage continued support of Mr. Tschann. There will be plans for a time of celebration and appreciation for his leadership and many contributions at Bishop Heelan and here in Siouxland.

Tschann came to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, in July of 2013, from a catholic high school in San Diego, California.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.