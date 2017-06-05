Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools president to retire in December

The president of the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will retire in December.

An e-mail, from school board president Chris Bogenrief, says Jim Tschann will retire December 31st.

Bogenrief says that will allow the board the time to begin a transition plan to prepare for the leadership change. “We announce Mr. Tschann’s retirement with mixed emotions. He will continue to be involved and available for direct communications, while our Board begins transition planning efforts for the period leading up his retirement and thereafter,” Bogenrief said. “We encourage continued support of Mr. Tschann. There will be plans for a time of celebration and appreciation for his leadership and many contributions at Bishop Heelan and here in Siouxland.

Tschann came to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, in July of 2013, from a catholic high school in San Diego, California.