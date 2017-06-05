Good Samaritan jumps into moving car to help fellow driver - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Good Samaritan jumps into moving car to help fellow driver

(CNN) -

A quick-thinking motorist came to the aid of a stranger Friday afternoon in Dixon, Illinois.

Randy Tompkins saw a car driving in the wrong lane.

It ran a red light and almost hit his truck while traveling at a slow rate of speed.

Tompkins instinctively knew that the other driver was having a seizure.

So he stopped his truck, ran to the other car, jumped through the open window and put the car in park.

"I was praying that he wasn't going to hit the gas, you know, cause obviously I had to jump through his window. I just did it so fast that I didn't even think about it, I just did it." said Tompkins.

Tompkins says he plans to reach out to the other driver in a few days.

