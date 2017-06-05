Police release video of Sioux City robbery, ask for public's hel - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police release video of Sioux City robbery, ask for public's help

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City police need your help to find the suspect in a robbery, last month, on the city's near north side.

On Monday, police released video of the incident back on May 26th. The robbery happened at about 4:00am in the 1800 block of Grandview Boulevard.

While police won't say much about the robbery, they will say the suspect is an African-American male with tattoos on his arms.  Police say he was last seen in a white passenger car parked next to the curb in the video.

The victim was hurt during the robbery, and subsequent fight.

If you have any information about this crime, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at (712) 258-TIPS.

Click here to view the video on the Sioux City Police Department's Facebook page.

