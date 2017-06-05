Volunteers help build a home in less than a week in Sioux City

A home on Sioux City's westside is going up in less than a week.

The executive director for Habitat for Humanity says the work started Monday on a house at Harkin Place.

This project is a partnership between Siouxland Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Association.

The house will be dedicated on Friday.

The future homeowner, who also helped out with sweat equity for the project, is expected to move in, in about a month.

