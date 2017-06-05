Support on the way for two Siouxland breast cancer groups - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Support on the way for two Siouxland breast cancer groups

Posted:

The Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa just awarded $450,000 in community grants for local breast cancer services and two Siouxland locations are on the list.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City received $45,000.

The money will be used to provide screenings for uninsured Hispanic woman. 

Also, Promises Community Health Center in Sioux Center received more than $17,000 to increase awareness and access to breast health care, education and mammography services.

For more on the grants click here: http://komengreateriowa.org/

