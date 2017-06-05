City council approves Courtyard by Marriott agreement

"We're very, very excited, very happy," said Bruce Kinseth of Kinseth Hospitality Company Inc.

After months of planning and discussion, Sioux City City Council accepted the development agreement for the $20 million Courtyard by Marriott on 4th St. and handed the room key to Kinseth Hospitality Company Inc.

"I think it'll be a cornerstone," said Kinseth. "It's going to be a good-looking hotel, it's going to be state of the art, it's going to have all the things that every guests wants from any hotel in America."

The council voted 4-1 to accept Kinseth's resolution, which means one council member isn't very happy.

"They better get on the stick and figure out what they're going to do convince people like me that I'll want to go downtown, because I'm not going to go downtown," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

The 150-room Courtyard by Marriott is going right next to the Sioux City Convention Center, across from the Promenade Cinema, but the real issue council members have is with the parking deck, which is going on the hotel's north side.

Plans for the two-story parking deck include 140 available spaces, half of which are exclusive to hotel patrons.

Some council members believe this will eat up valuable parking real estate near 4th St. and drive visitors to other parking ramps.

"I park there to go to a movie, I park there to go to dinner...I'm not going to do it...I'm just telling you the truth and I'm not alone," said Scott.

"We've got to make sure that we can have parking for our guests and we know that they want to have parking for the citizens for whatever use downtown, whether they're going to the hospital, whether they're going to 4th St." said Kinseth.

Mayor Scott was the lone "no" vote on the council, but he's confident in the hotel's success.

"I am not concerned about it failing, I really am not," said Scott.

But he sees a potential bleak future for other businesses on Historic Fourth.

"The residual side effects may be, other people that have been down there for a long time may not be as successful any more, that's my concern," said Scott.

Whether the hotel cannibalizes other businesses or brings new developments to Sioux City -- the five-story building will be a sight to behold come next year.