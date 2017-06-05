Motorcyclist loses control of motorcycle near Salix, Iowa

First responders on the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday night in Woodbury County.

It happened east of Salix, Iowa on 250th and Old Highway 75 around 8 p.m.

Deputies say three motorcycles were out for a ride when one lost control.

You can see the aftermath of the wreck on the road.

The actual motorcycle ended up off the road and into a wooded area.

Investigators say speed likely played a part in the rider losing control.

The motorcyclist went to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance.

Their current condition is not known.