Day 2: Bill Cosby Trial

The sexual assault trial of comedian Bill Cosby began Monday in a Pennsylvania courtroom.

The TV icon arrived at court arm in arm with the actress who once played his daughter.
    
In opening statements, prosecutors alleged Cosby gave former Temple University employee Andrea Constand pills at his home in 2004, which left her completely paralyzed.
    
According to the prosecution, in that incapacitated state she couldn't consent and Cosby molested her.
    
The lead defense attorney brought up inconsistencies in Constand's accounts to law enforcement.
    
Dozens of women have accused Cosby of inappropriate sexual contact, many say they were drugged, Cosby denies all the allegations.

 

