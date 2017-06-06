Slightly cooler conditions arrive across the region

After a steamy start to the week, more warmth is expected for our Tuesday but we will get a little bit of relief as temps will be just a touch cooler. Highs are expected to rebound into the upper 80s later on today under abundant sunshine. A frontal boundary is continuing to push towards the viewing area and this could spark up a couple of spotty storms in our far western neighborhoods but most of us will stay dry. This frontal boundary will continue to impact us through the rest of the workweek as it begins to stall across the region.

This will keep the slight chance of a storm with us into our Friday. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week with many of us only rising into the lower 80s. Temperatures then starts their upward climb once again with upper 80s Friday and then 90s just in time for the weekend. We can also expect the sticky conditions to return as dew points will be back on the rise. High pressure will be keeping us pleasant though with lots of sunshine. The winds will be picking up a bit closing out the weekend, and heading into next week as another frontal boundary begins to approach. This will allow our storm chances to return just in time for Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer