NSA contractor arrested

Posted:
(NBC News)

The Justice Department has filed charges against a government contractor who they say leaked a top secret NSA document on Russian hacking.

The document, that was published last month by "The Intercept," describes new details about Russian efforts to hack voting systems in the U.S. the week before the 2016 presidential election.

The DOJ charged 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.

According to the criminal complaint, Winner admitted to printing out the document and mailing it to "The Intercept."

She was arrested by the FBI at her home in Augusta, Georgia on Saturday.

Her attorney says she's quote "looking forward to putting this behind her."

The NSA has a large facility located at Fort Gordon.

