A convicted Sioux City killer is missing after failing to report back to work release program Monday night

Sioux City authorities are looking for a convicted killer who did not report back to the work release program Monday night. He's 38-year-old Jarrami Lee Bernt, a Sioux City man who pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in Sioux City in April of 1999. Bernt was serving a 50-year prison sentence in the death of Jerrdell Sibley of Merrill, Iowa.

Jerdell was shot several times at a home on 14th Street where a party had been going on.

Bernt also pleaded guilty to five other charges, including terrorism.

Bernt was admitted to the work release facility in Sioux City on March 1st of this year. He failed to report back to the Residential Treatment Facility as required Monday night.

Jarrami Bernt is 5' 10' tall and weighs 203 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the local police.

