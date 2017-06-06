UPDATE: Sioux City man's 1999 voluntary manslaughter plea allowed for work release

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jarrami Lee Berndt of Sioux City was booked into the Woodbury County Jail at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Berndt didn't report back to the Residential Treatment Facility on Monday night and authorities had been looking for him.



The Iowa Department of Corrections said Berndt was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.



He originally pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in Sioux City in April of 1999.

Berndt served a little more than 15 years of his 50-year prison sentence for the death of Jerrdell Sibley of Merrill, Iowa. Berndt was released on parole in December of 2014. But, corrections officials say he violated his parole, and was assigned to work release in February of 2017. He was admitted to the work release program on March 1, 2017

He walked away from work release, Monday night. But, he's back in custody. Woodbury County deputies caught Berndt, at Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center, Tuesday afternoon.

Many are asking how is it that a man, who served a sentence for another man's death, qualifies for work release.

In 1999, Berndt pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. And, although he admitted to killing someone, voluntary manslaughter-- unlike murder-- allows Berndt parole and work release. And, he can shave time off of his sentence while serving time in prison. "According to Iowa code, the the type of earned time Brent qualified for was 1.2 days off the sentence for every day of good behavior," said Lettie Prell, Iowa Department of Corrections.

Berndt's good behavior shaved his possible 50 years in prison down to about half that. But, walking away from work release puts that in jeopardy. The Department of Corrections, where he was staying, can give a recommendation about his future after failing to report back.

"It will be a revocation of his work release and sent back to prison for a period of time until the parole board either has him waiting or discharges his sentence entirely or releases his sentence again," said Steve Scholl, District Director, Iowa Department of Corrections.



