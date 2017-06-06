Dry weather stresses South Dakota crops - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dry weather stresses South Dakota crops

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Dry weather is stressing South Dakota crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says mostly dry conditions prevailed in South Dakota for the week ending Sunday. Temperatures were near or above normal across the state with spotty rainfall in the west.

Soil moisture ratings continued to drop, and crop conditions declined. Topsoil moisture was rated 21 percent very short, 33 percent short, 43 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.

Winter wheat condition was rated 12 percent very poor and 26 percent poor while spring wheat was rated 4 percent very poor and 28 percent poor. Sorghum plantings were well behind last year at 49 percent compared with 78 percent a year ago and a five-year average of 55 percent.

Alfalfa hay was rated 28 percent very poor and 37 percent poor.

