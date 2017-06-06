Castana, IA woman taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Monday night

The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Tammy Dean of Castana was thrown from the Jeep she was driving after she failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 175 and went in the ditch.The SUV struck the guardrail of a bridge before Dean was ejected. She was taken by ambulance to Burgess Memorial Hospital in Onawa.
It happened Saturday night shortly before 10:30 near 17th and Pierce Streets.
