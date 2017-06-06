Lawyers delivered opening statements in the one-point-nine billion dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Beef Products Incorporated against ABC News and reporter Jim Avila.

Day 2 of Testimony in BPI vs. ABC

The second day of testimony is underway in the BPI versus ABC News trial in Elk Point, South Dakota.

On Monday, opening statements in the nearly $2 billion defamation case laid out different versions of the decline of the Dakota Dunes-based meat processing company.

Beef Products Inc. says ABC news reports misled consumers into believing its signature product -- lean, finely textured beef -- is unsafe, isn't nutritious and isn't even beef.

BPI attorney Dan Webb said the company's product was used in most of the country's ground beef, but that changed after ABC's reports.

ABC attorney Dane Butswinkas says BPI was already losing clients -- including McDonald's, Burger King and Taco Bell -- before its reports hit the air.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening is covering the trial and will have the latest from Union County Courthouse Tuesday on News 4.