Potential tornado causes structural damage in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage to see if a tornado touched down in eastern North Carolina Monday.



The storm hit the town of Bethel in Pitt county last night.

An old country store was badly damaged and two nearby homes suffered minor damage from flying debris.

Highway 30, east of town was also closed for several hours due to debris.

Fortunately no one was injured in the storm.