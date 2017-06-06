Soccer stars want to meet Springfield, NE girl after disqualification

Former U.S. soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm are offering support to an eight-year-old Nebraska girl whose team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament.



Mili Hernandez and her team had advanced to the finals of the tournament when it was suddenly disqualified.



Team officials thought it was because Mili wears her hair short and tournament officials thought she was a boy.



But the Springfield Soccer Association says that's not the reason.



It says a misprint in the team's roster identified Hernandez as a boy and her appearance wasn't an issue.



Wambach says on social media that she's "won championships" with her own short haircut and wants to meet Mili.



She's invited her to one of her soccer camps.