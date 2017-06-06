Didion Milling explosion in Cambria, WI claims 4th victim

Didion Milling announced Tuesday afternoon a fourth employee at their Cambria, Wisconsin facility has died from injuries suffered in an explosion at that plant last week.

“We report with heavy hearts that early this morning, Mr. Angel Reyes, 46, passed away at UW Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident last week," the company said in a statement. " Angel was a pack operator at Didion and will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to the Reyes family. We ask for continued prayers as we go through this difficult time.”

Didion previously identified the three victims who died at the scene as Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow and Pawel Tordoff.

The cause of last Wednesday's explosion and fire remains under investigation.

UW Hospital tells KTIV's sister station 27 News there are still three employees in the burn center and another remains in the trauma and life support center.