"Trooper of the Year" is from Vermillion,South Dakota

The trooper of the year in South Dakota is from Siouxland.

Trooper Cody Jansen works out of Vermillion.

He was recognized during an awards ceremony sponsored by AAA Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

He was honored for his professionalism and ability to work with others.

Trooper Jansen serves as a field training officer for new recruits.

When he's off duty he serves with the Vermillion Fire Department and Vermillion/Clay County Ambulance.

News Release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol:

Highway Patrol Trooper Jansen Receives AAA South Dakota State Trooper of the Year Award

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Jansen has been named as the 2017 South Dakota State Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Jansen, who is with the Vermillion squad, was recognized during an awards luncheon Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Sponsored by AAA South Dakota, the award is presented to a trooper for continued demonstration of exceptional service to the agency, citizens and communities.

“The Highway Patrol is proud of Trooper Jansen, not only for his commitment to the Highway Patrol, but also to his family and community,” says Col. Craig Price, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “Trooper Jansen reflects the high standards of the Highway Patrol in his daily life and for that, is well deserving of this award.”

In the nomination received for Trooper Jansen, he was honored for his professionalism and ability to work with others. Among his many duties as a state trooper, Trooper Jansen serves as a field training officer for new recruits. In his private life, Trooper Jansen serves on the Vermillion/Clay County Ambulance and Vermillion Fire Department.

“Trooper Jansen is well respected by members of every agency he works with,” reads the nomination. “These outside agency individuals know that Trooper Jansen is dedicated to the mission of the South Dakota Highway Patrol by promoting public safety through education, enforcement and most importantly, leading by example.”

This is the fifth year for the Trooper of the Year awards ceremony. Marilyn Buskohl, manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA South Dakota, says the organization enjoys being part of the award.

“There are so many outstanding law enforcement officers in South Dakota and it is an honor to help recognize people like Trooper Jansen,” she says. “We can never thank any of them enough for what they do for us.”

Trooper Jansen is a seven-year member of the Highway Patrol.

Other finalists for the award were Trooper Ryan Tennyson of Rapid City and Trooper Micheal Peterson of Mitchell.

Past winners of the award are troopers Rob Mayer, Chris Spielmann, Josh Olson and Todd Albertson.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.