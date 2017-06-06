CENTSABLE HEALTH: Flank Steak Pinwheels

Asparagus Flank Steak Pinwheel

Makes 6 - 8 servings (1 pinwheel each)

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pound flank steak

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 yellow bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 bunch baby asparagus, ends trimmed

2 clove garlic, minced

1 dash salt

1 dash pepper

Directions

To butterfly flank steak: Ask a Fareway Meat Expert to butterfly the steak along the grain OR start with the meat grain running up and down in front of you. Begin cutting the meat in half until you reach about 1 inch from completely cutting through. Using a meat mallet, pound the steak seam to match the thickness of the rest of the steak.

Open steak so it lies flat and layer remaining ingredients on top.

Tightly roll steak with the grain, jelly-roll style, and secure with toothpicks or cooking string.

Grill, covered, over indirect heat for approximately 35 to 45 minutes, turning occasionally, or until internal temp reaches 160°F for a well-done steak.

Cut steaks across the grain of the meat between strings and discard strings before serving.

Nutrition information per pinwheel: 193 calories; 11.2 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 292 mg sodium; 3.5 g carbohydrate; 1.3 g fiber; 18.8 g protein

Flank Steak and Blue Cheese Pinwheel

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 flank steak (about 2 pounds), butterflied along the grain

1 Tbsp canola oil

2 1/2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic

1 cup baby spinach

8 chives

3 Tbsp Blue cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

8 wooden skewers

Directions

Season outside of flank steak with oil, salt, and pepper.

Open and spread the flank steak out so that grain is running left to right.

Begin layering the flank steak with vinegar, black pepper, garlic, spinach, scallions, and cheeses.

Roll the steak away from you (along the grain).

Insert skewers every 1 to 2 inches along the seam, holding the steak together.

Cut between the skewers so there is about ½ inch of meat on each side of the skewer.

Grill pinwheels on each side for 3 to 4 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145°F.