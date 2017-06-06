HEALTHBEAT 4: Mercy Medical Center cardiac rehabilitation

A heart attack, or another heart issue could be right around the corner.

Cardiac Rehabilitation is a medically supervised program that works to get people who have heart problems, back on track.

The rehab is simple, workout to get your heart-rate up.

"Now one of the firsts things the patients do when they come to class, is check their blood pressure" says KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini. "And then once that's done, they're ready to start exercising."

That exercising at Mercy Medical Center is done in a 44-hundred square foot gym that gives patients access to treadmills, stationary bikes, free weights, an indoor walking track, and more.

The program is crucial for patients who have a history of heart issues, or have factors indicating they could face them in the future.

"Especially after like an M-I, or post-arrest, the heart isn't always stable; and so, we want to monitor the rhythm and make sure they're not going to have any further events." Registered Nurse in Cardiac Rehab, Carrie Dietschy says.

The rehab program consists of 3 phases, inpatient phase, out-patient phase, and supervised maintenance phase.

Phase three, supervised maintenance, is only paid for by insurance for up to 18 days, yet patients seem to continue to return.

"It's really kind of ironic, because a lot of people come into the phase two not so excited, but then they get to know the program, know the people, and then it kind of becomes a big family."

A family that three men in particular have become a part of.

"A lot of it is the people that are here, you get to know them, it's almost like a family" says patient Willard Schindel.

"Some of us meet for coffee afterwards, it's just a good fellowship" adds patient Donald Tudehope.

Reporter: "So do you guys get into any trouble here?"

"Oh yes..... every day" laughs patient Vernon Roberts.

Again, the required amount of classes in only 18... but combined, Willard, Donald, and Vernon have over 65-hundred classes completed.

The Cardiac Rehab Program at Mercy Medical Center has been serving the Siouxland area for over 30 years.