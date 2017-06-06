A couple storm chances start to return - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A couple storm chances start to return

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was a gorgeous day across the area with slightly cooler temps than the last few days and it was still not too humid.  

We're going to keep pretty nice conditions around for another couple of days before real heat and humidity will return.  

Western Siouxland will see a slight chance of thunderstorms early tonight and we'll all have a slight chance of a late day storm on Wednesday although most of us will stay dry.  

A little better chance of a few storms forming will move in on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.  

By Friday, it's looking like we'll be staying dry with highs in the upper 80s.  

Then it gets hot, humid, and windy over the weekend as highs could soar into the mid 90s with south winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.  

We'll likely get those highs back into the upper 80s by Monday and then Tuesday will give us a chance of a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

