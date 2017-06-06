O'Brien County farmer gives update on Dakota Access pipeline going through his land

Dan Ebel is one of several O'Brien County farmers who has the $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline going through his land.

He has 12 acres of right away on his property in Paullina, Iowa where he farms corn and soybeans.

"Last year's crop was a total loss because they had to put the pipeline in and just push the black dirt away," said Ebel.

He says he received compensation from Dakota Access to make up for the damages.

Ebel says he noticed more issues with the tile and contacted Dakota Access officials.

"There's about four or five acres in the back corner of the farm on the right away that was just saturated this spring," he said. "I wasn't able to get from Dakota Access anything about when they might come to fix it. So, we kind of just got it fixed ourselves hoping that they will compensate us for the cost of it."

Ebel says without taking care of the tiles, there could have been more crop damage in the affected areas.

O'Brien County Supervisors say action is being taken in areas needing repairs, including similar tile issues like those Ebel experienced.

Tuesday, they received an update from ISG Field Services, on inspections done in places where the pipeline passes.

"We did a walk-through inspection of all tracts in O'Brien County, created a punch list of items that need to be addressed that range anywhere from tile that needs repair, erosion, ditch settling and regrading," said Cole Kruizenga, project chief for ISG Field Services.

Kruizenga says the contractor should be in O'Brien County for restorations in three to five weeks.

It's action that Ebel says would have been best if done quicker.

"Like now if you have to drive across a quarter mile of good crop to get to the problem area you don't like to look at that all year," he said. "But I understand that they can't be everywhere at once."

Ebel also has 13 acres of right away on his land in Cherokee County.

He says he hasn't had any issues with the tile on that property.