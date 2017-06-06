Planet hotter than most stars discovered - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Planet hotter than most stars discovered

Posted:
Hot Planet Discovered Hot Planet Discovered
(CNN) -

NASA says a newly discovered planet is so hot, it's being vaporized by its own star.

Kelt-9b has a dayside temperature of more than 78-hundred degrees Fahrenheit and NASA says it's hotter than most stars.

The planet is described in this week's issue of the journal nature and at a presentation at the American Astronomical Society spring meeting.

An international research team says the planet's blue a-type star, called Kelt-9...which is nearly twice as hot as our sun, is possibly unraveling the planet through evaporation because it radiates so much ultraviolet radiation.

The team says Kelt-9b is tidally locked to its star -- as the moon is to earth -- so one side of the planet is always facing toward the star, and one side is in perpetual darkness.

