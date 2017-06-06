Strike out for stroke awareness at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clar - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Strike out for stroke awareness at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

 According to the American Stroke Association, 80 percent of strokes are preventable.

On Tuesday night, health officials are bringing awareness to the issue.

Mercy Medical Center is teaming up with Siouxland Stroke Support and the Sioux City Explorers for Strike out for Stroke awareness.

They are working together to educate people on the importance of recognizing strokes and choosing a healthy lifestyle.

Throughout the evening they have an inflatable brain to give tours, and teach stroke signs and symptoms.
 

