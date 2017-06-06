Iowa to pay $175K in foster child death lawsuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa to pay $175K in foster child death lawsuit

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa has settled a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a teenager while in the same foster care home.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2rwN6hX ) reports the Iowa Appeal Board agreed Monday to pay Barbara Christo $175,000.

Cody Metzker-Madsen was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014 in the death of Christo's son, who was attacked in August 2013 while the two boys played alone on their foster parents' rural property in western Iowa. The younger boy's body was found at the bottom of a ravine.

Christo sued in 2015, saying the state shouldn't have placed the boys in the same foster home because both had behavioral, developmental and psychiatric issues.

Metzker-Madsen is required to remain in state custody until a judge rules he's no longer a danger to himself or others.
 

