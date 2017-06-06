Morningside, Western Iowa Tech partner for "Pathways Program" to help students earn four-year degree

Getting a Bachelor's degree just got easier for Western Iowa Tech Community College students hoping to move on to a four-year college or university.

A new "Pathways Program" was announced Tuesday.

Morningside College, and Western Iowa Tech, has created an academic roadmap for community college students to earn Bachelor's degrees.

The program allows for an easy transfer from the two-year community college to the four-year school. "We know a majority of our students at Western Iowa Tech want to stay within their community, want to get their education in their community and then they want to work within their community and I think this allows more students to stay here for the long term," said Terry Murrell, WITCC President.

The program starts this fall and is open to all students.