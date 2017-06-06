Explorers rally to win series opener against Winnipeg

The Sioux City Explorers won the opener of their three game series with Winnipeg on Tuesday, beating the Goldeyes 6-3 at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Winnipeg (12-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first three innings. Reggie Abercrombie hit a solo home run in the second, followed by two more runs in the third.

Sioux City (11-6) countered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Last year's league MVP, Nate Samson, hit a double off the left field wall to bring home Jayce Ray to make it 3-1. Then, first baseman John Nogowski singled into right field to bring in Samson and the Winnipeg lead was down to one.

Michael Lang drove in two runs with a triple in the fourth and the X's had their first lead at 4-3. Lang then scored on a sacrifice fly and Sioux City had a 5-3 advantage. Catcher Tyler Ogle added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for Sioux City's sixth run.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 7:05 pm.