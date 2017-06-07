Storm chances creep into the forecast

Another pleasant day is on tap across the KTIV Viewing Area with temperatures staying above average. Highs will once again top out in the upper 80s later on this afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. Isolated thunderstorms looks to develop late in the day and as they do a couple could turn severe as we have a marginal risk draped across the region. The main threats would be hail and gusty winds. A slim chance of severe weather is possible tomorrow as we'll keep the slight chance of a storm around for our Thursday.

Temperatures continue on their upward trend into the weekend as we become much more humid thanks to gusty southerly winds as another warm front moves in. This will allow our temps to climb into the upper 90s with Feels Like Temps likely over 100°. Highs continue to stay much above average heading into next week with temps remaining in the 90s through Tuesday before a cold front swings in just in time for the middle of the week. This looks to drop our temperatures back off towards seasonable levels late next week. Ample amounts of sunshine will be seen Friday through Monday before we see the storms chances return into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer