The woman whose accusation led to Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial testified in a Pennsylvania court Tuesday.



Forty-four-year-old Andrea Constand told the jury she was quote "humiliated" after Cosby allegedly gave her pills and sexually assaulted her at his home in 2004.



During cross-examination, the defense tried to highlight inconsistencies between Constand's testimony and what she told police when she reported the alleged assault a year later.

Constand will be back on the stand today.

Though dozens of women have accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, this is the only complaint that has resulted in criminal charges.



Cosby has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.