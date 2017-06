Amazon Prime is offering a discount to low income shoppers.

Now, anyone with a state-issued debit card for government benefits can get a Prime membership for $5.99 a month.

It's normally $10.99 per month or $99 per year.

Prime offers free two-day shipping on many products -- as well as access to streaming video and music services.

Prime also gives members discounts on essentials like diapers.

Amazon spokeswoman Julie Law says delivery could make life easier for customers who may not have reliable access to transportation.