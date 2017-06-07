Crews contain wildfire near Winnebago, Nebraska

Two days after it first started, a wildfire near Winnebago, Nebraska, is still burning.

Nearby residents say the fire started on Monday in a rural area off exit 141 near Winnebago. It was first reported to officials in Thurston County, Sloan Fire and Rescue, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Tuesday.

Fire officials say that the fire has been contained and controlled. Firefighters from Homer, Winnebago and the BIA helped control the fire. They say securing the perimeter around the blaze is a priority because hot embers can travel up to half-a-mile away, and start additional fires. "We're taking different precautions, looking at if the weather changes," said Isaac Smith, Winnebago Fire Chief. "Different possibilities, how the fire could start back up and rekindle. Right now it's just a smoldering and it's moving slowly."

While the fire is still under investigation, early reports indicate that the fire may have been sparked by a campfire.