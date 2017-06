Fire crews are on the scene a wildfire that's been burning near Winnebago, Nebraska since at least Tuesday evening.

These are pictures of the blaze taken from across the Missouri River at the boat ramp near Sloan, Iowa.



The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday, but Winnebago Fire Chief Isaac Smith says it's believed the fire may have started as early as Monday but was not reported to the correct officials.



The fire has been contained, but it's still burning.



Officials say the fire started in the grassland and spread to a woodland area.



They say they don't expect it to be out anytime soon.



It isn't known how the fire started.



