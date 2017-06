A Myanmar military plane is missing with 120 people on board, a Myanmar military spokesman said.

The military plane is missing "somewhere around 100 miles from Thawe, in the Andaman Sea" -- according to Myanmar Caption Myat Min Oo, an officer at the armed forces' information department.

Myanmar's armed forces - referred to locally as 'tatmadaw' - sent six navy ships and three airplanes as part of a search and rescue operation, but no sightings of the plane yet.