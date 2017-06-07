Dickinson County, IA fireworks stand is among the first to open in the state under new rules

It's been a week since the state of Iowa made license applications available for people interested in selling fireworks.

Since the application came out just one day before sales of fireworks from permanent structures opened, it has created a delay for people opening up their shops.

"t's Lit Fireworks, just outside Spirit Lake, Iowa is giving people one of the first opportunities to buy the popular 4th of July item. "We've been driving past, and Caleb went out of town with grandmother and they said 'hey the door's open' so we decided we better come down and take a look," said Steve Duhn, a Spirit Lake, Iowa. Steven and Caleb Duhn are two of the first customers at the new fireworks store on Highways 9 and 86.

Their reactions are just what owners were hoping to get from people in the area. "It's fun, our goal was to try to be the first to be the first in the state," said Joel Bousema, owner of It's Lit Fireworks said. "Although I think somebody in Waterloo might of beat us to it yesterday. So, yeah it's historic just It hasn't happened in Iowa in a ton of years and now we have a chance to be a part of history."

Bousema wanted to take the opportunity to open up a permanent structure as soon as the State Fire Marshal made licenses available. They also had to apply for a county permit since they are not in city limits. "There's a lot of different codes involved as far as parking, how far away you have to be away from the building, aisle width," Bousema said.

The Spirit Lake location isn't the only location Bousema hopes to have. "We have temporary locations that we're going to open in different communities," said Bousema. "But, we haven't gotten approval or licensing from any of those yet."

Until they receive the green light on those locations, customers can enjoy the more than 100 different items they are selling in their Dickinson County location. "It's been a long time since we've had fireworks in the state and there's quite a selection here," said Duhn. "It's stuff I haven't seen in a long, long time."