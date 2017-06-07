Keystone XL oil pipeline hearing draws dozens eager to express t - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Keystone XL oil pipeline hearing draws dozens eager to express their opinions

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Four legs of the Keystone XL oil pipeline are complete. The last leg, through Nebraska, still needs the approval of a state committee.

Members of that committee spent the day in O'Neill, Nebraska, hearing opinions from folks in Holt County.

Dozens of people showed up to the O'Neill Community Center to speak out against, or in favor of, the pipeline.

The company behind the pipeline, TransCanada, represented the construction. TransCanada, and labor union members, say the pipeline will bring national, state, and local success, especially in Nebraska where officials say thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in taxes are expected. "It's going to help support our members, it's going to help them put food on the table," said Sam Renshaw, Labor Union Worker. "It's going to help us grow as a union to get more jobs here in Nebraska."

Landowners and environmentalists say the financial, and occupational benefits, are short-term, They claim the damage the oil could do to farmland in the state will last far longer. "Those chemicals are very toxic, if they get into the soil, if they get into the water it's going to be impossible to clean up," said Greg Nelson, Lincoln, NE. "So, we're concerned about, not only the content of the tar sands, but the other fluids inside the pipeline that help it to be able to push downstream." 

The $8-billion dollar pipeline has already been approved by Montana and South Dakota state governments. 

The state of Nebraska has until November 23rd to make a decision following a formal hearing with TransCanada in August. 

