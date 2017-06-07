Another chance for isolated storms Thursday

Highs were above average once again for our Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s through the region.



Some isolated showers and thunderstorms fired up during the afternoon hours with one storm briefly going severe.



Things will be quiet overnight with lows near 60 degrees and partly cloudy skies.



Thursday looks pretty similar to our Wednesday with highs again in the upper 80s and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



Again a severe storm can't be ruled out with strong wind gusts and large hail being possible.



A dome of heat begins to build in on Friday with highs near 90 and dew points on the rise.



The weekend will be hot with near record highs in the upper 90s, plenty of humidity and breezy conditions.



Heat indices likely will top 100 degrees.



Make sure to take it easy this weekend and stay hydrated.



The hot temperatures and muggy conditions continue Monday and Tuesday before a front moves in bringing the chance for thunderstorms Tuesday into Tuesday night.